Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DPLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,044.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

