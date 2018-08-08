Diodes (DIOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Diodes traded up $0.61, reaching $38.28, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 600,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,297. Diodes has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $180,983.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,732.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $118,354.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,679 shares in the company, valued at $16,313,882.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,623 shares of company stock worth $2,875,819 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

