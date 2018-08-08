Dimecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,025.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $4,025.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019602 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011956 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

