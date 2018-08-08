DigitalPrice Reaches Market Capitalization of $518,250.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $518,250.00 and $2,440.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009119 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

