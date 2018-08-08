DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.03 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and $1.50 million worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.01563961 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010103 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,906,847,847 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

