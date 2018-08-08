DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,260,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,117,000 after acquiring an additional 706,208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,952,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $132,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,722.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $641,786. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

