Diamondback Energy (FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.79. 1,548,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,076. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $85.73 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.