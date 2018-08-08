Diageo plc (DEO) Position Trimmed by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $39,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Diageo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Diageo by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Diageo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo opened at $146.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $2.1297 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

