Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.65).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.27 ($16.59) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

