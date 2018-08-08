Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €34.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.52 ($43.63).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW traded up €0.38 ($0.44) on Wednesday, hitting €31.05 ($36.10). 3,595,085 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.