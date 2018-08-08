Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.00 ($44.71).

FRA:DPW opened at €29.61 ($34.84) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

