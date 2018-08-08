Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.52 ($43.63).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post opened at €30.94 ($35.98) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

