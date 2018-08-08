Deutsche Bank Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Continental (CON)

Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($287.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €238.00 ($276.74) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €240.31 ($279.43).

Continental opened at €186.65 ($217.03) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

