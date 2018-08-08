Deutsche Bank Increases Rolls-Royce (RR) Price Target to GBX 900

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 880 ($11.39) to GBX 900 ($11.65) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 920 ($11.91) to GBX 900 ($11.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($10.10) to GBX 930 ($12.04) in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,279 ($16.56) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.33) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 969.92 ($12.56).

Shares of Rolls-Royce stock opened at GBX 1,080.50 ($13.99) on Friday. Rolls-Royce has a twelve month low of GBX 733.50 ($9.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 994.50 ($12.87).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 196 shares of Rolls-Royce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.83) per share, with a total value of £1,942.36 ($2,514.38). Also, insider Nicholas (Nick) Luff acquired 8,050 shares of Rolls-Royce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,092 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £87,906 ($113,794.17). Insiders purchased 8,482 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,076 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

