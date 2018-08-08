DeusCoin (DEUS) Hits One Day Volume of $2,092.00

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. DeusCoin has a market capitalization of $410,575.00 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeusCoin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00354592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00192097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.08071483 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. DeusCoin’s official website is deuscoin.org

DeusCoin Coin Trading

DeusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

