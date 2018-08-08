Destination Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,038 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,115,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,078,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

The Coca-Cola opened at $46.65 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

