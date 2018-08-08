Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WPT Industrial REIT (WIR)

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial REIT stock opened at C$13.02 on Monday. WPT Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter. WPT Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 33.67%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

