Dermira (DERM) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DERM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Dermira opened at $10.14 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Dermira has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. analysts forecast that Dermira will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $119,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 481,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 328,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 134,026 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 919.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

