Depomed (DEPO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DEPO. BidaskClub upgraded Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Get Depomed alerts:

Depomed traded down $1.57, reaching $7.76, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,647. Depomed has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Depomed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Depomed news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $139,095.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Depomed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 464,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Depomed by 60.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,877,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Depomed by 1,063.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Depomed by 31.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 893,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 215,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Depomed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.