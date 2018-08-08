DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target is derived from a comparable universe-based approach, which utilizes a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple calculated from a group of peer companies in the medical and dental equipment arenas.””

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stephens lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $39.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,856 shares of company stock valued at $349,153. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

