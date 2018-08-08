Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of DKL traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,021. The stock has a market cap of $697.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.78%. research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

