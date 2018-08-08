Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.78%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million.

Shares of DKL stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 88,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,022. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,728 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

