Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 430.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,721 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company opened at $143.93 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

