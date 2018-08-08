Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,645. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -11.66. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. JMP Securities increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

