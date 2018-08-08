DECENT (DCT) Market Capitalization Tops $12.15 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LBank and BCEX. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $102,955.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008396 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

