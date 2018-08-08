Debitum Network (DEB) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00351045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00190942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.92 or 0.08112060 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

