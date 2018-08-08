Debenhams (DBHSY) versus WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) Head-To-Head Survey

Debenhams (OTCMKTS: DBHSY) and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debenhams and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 1 0 0 0 1.00 WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $2.96 billion 0.06 $61.77 million $0.32 1.83 WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $2.21 billion 1.36 -$107.22 million $1.42 9.80

Debenhams has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Debenhams has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Debenhams shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Debenhams pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Debenhams beats WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others. Its principal brands include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. The company also operates in-store cafes and restaurants. It serves customers online and through its 246 department and 63 franchise stores in 60 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match betting and gaming; and gaming machines, as well as offers online casino, poker, and bingo products. In addition, the company provides telephone betting services, such as bet in-play betting; and sports betting and gaming services through mobile apps. Further, it is involved in on-course betting and greyhound stadia operations. The company offers online and telephone sports betting services under the William Hill, Centrebet, Sportingbet, and tomwaterhouse.com brands in Australia. It operates approximately 2,375 licensed betting offices in the United Kingdom. William Hill PLC was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

