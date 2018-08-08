Dean Foods (DF) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DF has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of DF stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.85.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv acquired 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $156,691.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dean Foods by 333.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.