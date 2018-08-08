Dean Foods (DF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

DF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE DF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dean Foods has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv acquired 15,287 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $156,691.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,049,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 1,692,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after buying an additional 1,046,391 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 146,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 334,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 570,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

