DDR Corp. (DDR) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DDR were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DDR by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

DDR stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. DDR Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DDR Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

In other DDR news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto bought 633,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $11,340,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,429,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,166,223.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,544,676 shares of company stock valued at $52,063,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

DDR Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

