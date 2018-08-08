Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.18 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $46,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

