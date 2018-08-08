DarkLisk (DISK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One DarkLisk coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the dollar. DarkLisk has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DarkLisk

DISK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

