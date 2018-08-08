DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $143.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021184 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00050984 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

