Dana (DAN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Dana (NYSE:DAN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dana earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.752612829761 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $725,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.