Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,914 shares of company stock worth $4,640,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $90.71 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

