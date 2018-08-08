Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 58,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Fortive by 12.6% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 51,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,134,000 after purchasing an additional 984,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Fortive opened at $81.28 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $446,027.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,495.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $512,101.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,479. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

