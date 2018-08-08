DA Davidson Increases Medifast (MED) Price Target to $249.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NYSE MED opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.28. Medifast has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $229.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 37,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Medifast by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

