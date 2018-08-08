D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 41,407 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,407 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge opened at $36.51 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.