D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,726 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.03.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $223.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $225.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

