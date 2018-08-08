D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.62% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock news, Director James C. Czirr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $1,945,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,993 shares in the company, valued at $895,379.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock worth $11,905,122 over the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.