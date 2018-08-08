D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust opened at $38.08 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.54). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

CORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

