D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,732 Shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (FYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (BMV:FYX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd alerts:

BMV FYX opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (BMV:FYX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.