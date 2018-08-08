Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTSO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.82. Cytosorbents Corp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 220,353 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 92,723 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

