Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CTSO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.82. Cytosorbents Corp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.40.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
