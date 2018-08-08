CynergisTek (CTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

