Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

