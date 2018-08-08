Cwm LLC Sells 408,721 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408,721 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $209,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $213,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $500,066.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $393,669.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $175,732.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

