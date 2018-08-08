Cwm LLC Raises Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 390.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.25.

BDX stock opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $252.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

