Cwm LLC Has $229,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 164.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 129,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,573 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips opened at $71.73 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,492,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,947 shares of company stock worth $11,958,246. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.