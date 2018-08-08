Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after purchasing an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after purchasing an additional 354,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,872 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,754,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of CMI opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

