Cummins (CMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $157.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Cummins’ adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Compared with the year-ago quarter, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. Increased engines and components demand for heavy- and medium-duty truck, along with an improved demand for mining and power generation equipment, will help the company drive its financials. This has also encouraged the company to raise its guidance for 2018. In May, Cummins announced the planned collaboration with JAIC Motors in China. It will help the company to launch new products as per the region’s requirement. Further, insync with its aim to be a leader in electrified power, the company announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., in July 2018. Moreover, Cummins has raised its aim of returning cash inflow from operations to 75% from the initial plan of 50%.”

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of Cummins opened at $141.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cummins by 45.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after buying an additional 463,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 92.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after buying an additional 354,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cummins by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $48,754,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

